Chargers mum on Melvin Gordon situation

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has been saying plenty, through his agents. The Chargers are saying nothing.

“We don’t publicly discuss contract negotiations,” a team spokesman told PFT via text message in response to the multiple on-the-record comment from Gordon’s representatives regarding his desire to get a new contract, the characterization of the offers that have been made by the Chargers, the threat to hold out of training camp (and possibly the season), and the potential demand for a trade.

The Chargers, thanks to the 2011 labor deal, have the ability to squat on Gordon for a fifth year, at a salary of only $5.605 million. Gordon has the ability to hold out despite being under contract, if he’s willing to incur the fines that will be triggered by the labor deal (more on that in a later blurb). He also has the ability to publicly pressure the team to pay him or to trade him.

It remains to be seen how it all plays out. For now, though, the Chargers won’t be using the media to support their position or their objectives.