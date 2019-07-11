Dak Prescott: Everyone can “get theirs” with salary cap trending up

Posted by Josh Alper on July 11, 2019
One of the questions that often follows news of a big contract extension is whether there will be enough money available for a team to build around the player who landed the new deal.

That’s particularly true of quarterbacks on teams with other players in line for contracts, but it isn’t a question that holds much interest for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Wide receiver Amari Cooper and running back Ezekiel Elliott are also up for extensions, but Prescott believes everyone can “get theirs with the way the league is trending.”

“For somebody to say you can only take so much because of the salary cap or you can only do this or that, I don’t know how fair that is to say,” Prescott said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “Because with gambling, with everything going into this league, everything is going to continue to keep going up. It’s important for all these guys to get every bit of their worth. I want to see Zeke the highest paid. I want to see Amari the highest paid. I want to see myself up there. And I don’t think any of that is too far-fetched. Because at the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, a year or two later, you’re not going to be the highest paid. That’s just the way the game goes.”

There’s been a lot of talk about new contracts for all three players this offseason, but it hasn’t amounted to anything more than talk at this point. Prescott said “steps have to be made” for that to change, but the timeline for when those steps will be taken remains unclear.

  1. Tom Brady, who has a bit more time and success in the league than you do Dak, seems to disagree with you as he has consistently taken less for the good of the team.

  3. I know Mississippi State wouldn’t be a top ranked school, so I will forgive you for not understanding, uh, math, but no. Not everyone can “get theirs”. If Zeke and Cooper sign for the top contract at their position, and you get a top five contract, you’ve already burned through $62 million.

    If Jones and Smith snag top five contracts for themselves, that’s another $23 to $28 million.

    For five guys you could be at $90, or roughly 40% of the cap. So yeah, “everyone, can get theirs”. Just know that after those five guys, the “everyone else” will be scrap heap guys and newbs because that’s all you’ll be able to afford.

  4. The median salary in the NFL is $860,000 and the average career is less than 5 years. Don’t spend it all in one place. You will need it when your brain turns to mush.

  5. No they can’t and injuries are so prevalent in football you risk ending up with players like Avril, and Chancellor still being on the books for years after sustaining career ending injury.

  7. dirtdawg53 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm
  8. When do the owners “get theirs”? After all, the NFL owners are responsible for the livelihood of THOUSANDS of people, not just the selfish spoiled brat PLAYER.
    When Dak gets his deal, I wonder how many Cowboys employees will be fired to offset the increased overhead caused by Dak’s greed?
    No one cares about anyone else except the poor pitiful players who scrape by with just a few million $$$.
    SMFH.

