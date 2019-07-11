Dak Prescott: Everyone can “get theirs” with salary cap trending up

Getty Images

One of the questions that often follows news of a big contract extension is whether there will be enough money available for a team to build around the player who landed the new deal.

That’s particularly true of quarterbacks on teams with other players in line for contracts, but it isn’t a question that holds much interest for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Wide receiver Amari Cooper and running back Ezekiel Elliott are also up for extensions, but Prescott believes everyone can “get theirs with the way the league is trending.”

“For somebody to say you can only take so much because of the salary cap or you can only do this or that, I don’t know how fair that is to say,” Prescott said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “Because with gambling, with everything going into this league, everything is going to continue to keep going up. It’s important for all these guys to get every bit of their worth. I want to see Zeke the highest paid. I want to see Amari the highest paid. I want to see myself up there. And I don’t think any of that is too far-fetched. Because at the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, a year or two later, you’re not going to be the highest paid. That’s just the way the game goes.”

There’s been a lot of talk about new contracts for all three players this offseason, but it hasn’t amounted to anything more than talk at this point. Prescott said “steps have to be made” for that to change, but the timeline for when those steps will be taken remains unclear.