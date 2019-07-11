Demetrius Harris wants to show Browns how to win

Getty Images

When people tick off the reasons for optimism about the Browns this year, the acquisition of tight end Demetrius Harris is somewhere down the list if it gets mentioned at all.

Harris was signed to be a complement to David Njoku after playing a similar role behind Travis Kelce in Kansas City, so it is understandable that he’d fail to merit a mention alongside the team’s star players. After appearing in six playoff games over the last four years, Harris believes he brings something other than on-field assistance to the postseason chase.

Harris said he believes the Browns’ talent is on par with what teams like the Chiefs have and he hopes to impart some of what he learned with his previous team to his less-experienced teammates in Cleveland.

“I know how to win. I know what winning feels like. I know how almost getting to the Super Bowl feels,” Harris said, via Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. “Just want to bring that winning mentality and to show them how to win. And not just make it to the playoffs. Yes, my first goal here is to win the division, but after that we want to win the AFC championship and then a Super Bowl. I want to go beyond the AFC championship. That’s not the real goal. That might be people’s goal, but that’s not the real goal.”

Given the Browns’ lack of postseason success, the notion of walking before you run comes to mind but it’s hard to argue with the idea that winning the Super Bowl should be the foremost goal for any NFL team.