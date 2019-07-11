Drugs or alcohol not a factor in Kendrick Norton crash

Getty Images

The report from the Florida Highway Patrol regarding the crash that caused Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton to lose his left arm concluded that drugs or alcohol weren’t factors in the crash.

Via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Norton was cited for an improper lane change from the accident, in which Norton’s truck flipped over in the early hours of July 4.

Norton pulled in front of another vehicle, causing his truck to hit a concrete barrier and flip. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without injury.

The University of Miami product has had four surgeries on his left arm, and has more in his future, as he plans on a prosthetic.

Since the crash, he has reached out to well-wishers on social media, thanking them for support and asking them to donate blood.

Originally a seventh-round pick of the Panthers, Norton was signed off their practice squad in December.