Duke Johnson chooses Drew Rosenhaus for representation

Getty Images

Browns running back Duke Johnson wants out of Cleveland. Agent Kristin Campbell wasn’t able to make that happen. Agent Drew Rosenhaus will now get a chance to do so.

Johnson has selected Rosenhaus to handle Johnson’s contractual situation going forward.

The first order of business will be to get the Browns to send Johnson to a new team, given that Johnson is now caught behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Browns presumably want to keep Johnson until Hunt’s eight-game suspension has ended.

Rosenhaus will now go to work behind the scenes to get Johnson what he wants. Earlier this year, Rosenhaus engineered a trade that sent defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to Kansas City from Cleveland. More significantly, Rosenhaus somehow got receiver Antonio Brown a new team, and a big raise.