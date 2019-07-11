Four NFL teams have lost significant numbers of fans in last decade

Posted by Charean Williams on July 11, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

Not surprisingly, fewer fans are going to games in person. Financial news site 24/7 Wall St. used sports attendance data from ESPN over the past 10 years and found every one of the four major sports leagues in the United States has seen a decline in total attendance from 2008 to 2018.

But not every team is losing fans at the same rate.

Of the 12 franchises in the four sports to see the biggest decline in attendance, four were NFL teams.

Washington saw the biggest attendance decline among NFL franchises, ranking fifth with a 31.1 percent drop in average attendance, according to 24/7 Wall St.

The team led the NFL in average attendance in 2008, with 88,604 fans packing FedEx Field that season. In 2018, Washington averaged 61,028 fans, a decline of 31.1 percent.

Washington was the only NFL team that failed to fill at least three-quarters of seats in its stadium last season, per the website.

If Dwayne Haskins does what Washington drafted him to do, the team could see a resurgence.

The Bengals rank seventh on the list with a 21.4 percent drop in average attendance, the Buccaneers 10th with a 15.7 percent decline and the Colts 12th with a 10.8 percent decline.

If you’re wondering why the Chargers aren’t listed, 24/7 Wall St. did not consider teams that “switched venues or made significant changes to their existing venue.”

Major League Baseball had the top four teams on the list led by the Detroit Tigers, with a 41.3 percent average attendance drop since 2008.

12 responses to “Four NFL teams have lost significant numbers of fans in last decade

  2. No one is surprised.

    The Skins play in a dump surrounded by a dump that has no place to tailgate.

    Happy tailgaters=full stadium.

    Look at Arrowhead and Gillette. Packed and tons of quality tailgating.

  3. The Colts?!? Lol, what a bunch of frontrunners their fans are. They’ve always looked down their noses at the rest of the AFC South but the Texans, Jaguars and Titans fans have maintained their support through even the worst of times.

    That piped in crowd noise at Lucas Oil Stadium is even more important now.

  4. You seem to think that fans are one player away from coming back to a team that has consistently demonstrated contempt and ill will for people who pay them money to watch a product that is unsavory, underwhelming, and managed by incompetence.

    I remember my Dad giving me a Green Bay Packers (that was their name in the glory days, but it is entirely something different in the Erwin Wawgers years) jersey and helmet in 1967 for Christmas. I wanted a Washington Redskins helmet.

    I fully remember being a fan in 1970 and had been there through thick and thin but even my stupidity is not without limits. The signing of the washed up player Alice Smith and Josh Norman and Adrianna Pederson and other assorted dirtbags left me with the feeling that the team has left its fans, not the fans leaving the team. The management of this team under the Allen Brat has been vomit inducing. With that signing of Alice Smith, I was done. I fail to see how a man who could not win a playoff game would resolve our issue of not having won a playoff game in years. I failed to see how adding men of questionable character would produce a winner. And then I failed to see how a coach who consistently has his team under prepared at the start of a season is even a man capable of creating a winning team out even men whose character was flawless.

    In so divorcing the Redskins at the Alice Smith signing, I felt relieved that I was no longer being soiled by such putrid conduct. I cannot imagine how the three or four guys on that team who have character must feel being surrounded by guys not fit to ever play in the league to begin with – those men should be sweeping streets or picking up cow pies on a farm.

    I can say this without any remorse – the only way I become a Redskins fan again is when Little Napoleon Snyder sells the team to someone who actually wants a winner and not someone looking for a cash printing machine. Until then, I’ll look to teams with hope of rising like KC or Cleveland, but I’ll eschew the dirtbags in NE who find new ways to play fast and loose with the rules. I’ll never be a Dallas Cow Pie fan and certainly not ever those Philthy football team.

  6. If you own a franchise say 7 eleven and your store is performing poorly and not properly managed They will force to owner to sell at a profit or loss they dont care.Maybe the same concept should be done in professional sports.Some not all of wealthy owners treat there team as a trophy look what I have not as a passion or buisness.

  7. Skins could have avoided this embarrassment if only they had accurately reported their attendance in 2008.

    But Little Danny Snyder.

  8. The overall popularity of the game has not diminished. But the cost of going to a game compared to staying home and watching in HD from the comfort of your home is a major factor for attendance decline.

  9. As long as Bruce Allen is there, they will continue too lose seats, even if they make it too the playoffs. No one likes Bruce, ppl have come to terms and accepted Dan as owner. But Bruce not a soul likes.

  12. Snyder is a joke and has made an even bigger joke of the Redskins. They vacated DC so they could screw over Maryland (like many teams have done) and they now deserve to reap what they sow. Nobody wants to go to Fedex field, which is an eye sore in a blighted community. In the projects, FedEx field looks like a trash pit of marketing garbage. Snyder insists on keeping the useless name and he and his staff have attacked all the things that made the team and fans great, from the band to the cheerleaders to the fans. In summary, the Redskins have not made a single positive move in over a decade–not for the team and players, and not for the fans. They can stay in Maryland and rot with their controversial trademark that makes zero sense. If they really wanted to succeed, they could at least embrace DC and the fans, but Snyder needs every cent for his absurd yachts and mansions.

