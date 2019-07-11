Gronk to Brees: “Yeah, I’m coming back” (with no actual context)

Posted by Mike Florio on July 11, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
AP

A clip is making the rounds in the aftermath of last night’s ESPYs that, even without context, will do nothing to kill the growing belief that retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is destined to emerge from retirement this year.

Talking with Saints quarterback Drew Brees on the red carpet, Gronk at one point says, “Yeah, I’m coming back.” He laughs (more like squeals) after saying it, and so beyond not being able to tell what he’s referring to, it’s also impossible to tell whether he’s simply being sarcastic.

Amid plenty of hints and clues regarding the possibility that Gronkowski could return, the strongest came (in my view) when Gronk said this to Rich Eisen last week: “I mean I can’t really say how I’m going to feel about it when the games start rolling around and everything.”

It reminded me of Brett Favre’s April 2008 visit to David Letterman, when the then-retired-for-the-first-time Favre blurted out the clearest indication of the annual unretirements to come: “I think when training camp gets close, I will — something’s bound to happen.”

It feels even more inevitable that something’s bound to happen with Gronk. One key question that remains unanswered in all of this is whether, if/when something does happen, Patriots coach Bill Belichick will welcome Gronkowski back with open arms.

Eleven years ago, the Packers didn’t want Favre back. In March, Belichick declined to comment on “hypotheticals” related to Gronkowski. There’s a chance Belichick, as a matter of principle, won’t slay the fatted calf for a prodigal son who simply wanted to avoid the offseason program, training camp, and/or the first half of the regular season.

That hurdle won’t become relevant, however, until Gronkowski decides how he’s going to feel when the games start rolling around and everything. But if Gronk wants to play and Belichick isn’t willing to disrupt the existing team vibe and/or to set a potentially bad precedent by accommodating him, maybe Gronk will end up catching passes from someone else.

Maybe even the guy he was talking to on the red carpet last night.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Gronk to Brees: “Yeah, I’m coming back” (with no actual context)

  1. He’d come back and play for 31 teams, but not the Packers. He can’t stand Aaron Rodgers.

  4. Gronk is looking for a simple and fun life. When he talked about how he would feel, it was in the context of saying he’s loving retirement right now but maybe he would feel some pangs once the season begins. If I were going to bet on this, I’d say he’s not going to come back, though he’ll probably show up at some games.

    If I’m wrong and he does come back, it’ll be with the Patriots and no other team, and it won’t be until December at the earliest. He’s having fun now and the last thing he wants is to do the whole grind or have to learn a whole new team and its system.

  7. tonyzendejas says:
    July 11, 2019 at 10:05 am
    I see Tommy Touchdown wearing 7 rings on 7 fingers in my crystal ball.
    ————————————————————————————
    And Gronk getting his fourth.

  8. If Gronk comes back, it won’t be for the money. Part of the reason would be to play with Brady and Edelman. There’s no dangerous precedent if he comes back as long as it’s a one time thing. His body was just beaten up and needed recovery time. He’s probably not coming back, but it seems like he has nothing else to do.

  9. Bill knows Gronk has been a warrior and taken a beating. If Gronk wants to come back in December and for the playoffs, I don’t see Bill standing on ceremony.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!