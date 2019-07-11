“Hundreds of calls and offers” received after Albert Haynesworth asks for a kidney

Getty Images

Former NFL standout Albert Haynesworth has asked the fans for a kidney, and the fans are responding.

Via the Knoxville News Sentinel, Vanderbilt University Medical Center chief communications officer John Howser said in a statement that the facility has received “hundreds of calls and offers for organ donation from well-wishers and individuals expressing interest.”

That’s good news for Haynesworth. Others who need a kidney aren’t so lucky; via the News Sentinel, 12 people die per day waiting for a new kidney.

Also, of the 123,000 Americans currently on the waiting list for an organ transplant, more than 101,000 need a kidney. Haynesworth is one of them, and it looks like he’s moving closer to getting the one kidney he needs.

The 15th pick in the 2002 draft, Haynesworth played for the Titans, Washington, the Patriots, and the Buccaneers.