“Hundreds of calls and offers” received after Albert Haynesworth asks for a kidney

Posted by Mike Florio on July 11, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

Former NFL standout Albert Haynesworth has asked the fans for a kidney, and the fans are responding.

Via the Knoxville News Sentinel, Vanderbilt University Medical Center chief communications officer John Howser said in a statement that the facility has received “hundreds of calls and offers for organ donation from well-wishers and individuals expressing interest.”

That’s good news for Haynesworth. Others who need a kidney aren’t so lucky; via the News Sentinel, 12 people die per day waiting for a new kidney.

Also, of the 123,000 Americans currently on the waiting list for an organ transplant, more than 101,000 need a kidney. Haynesworth is one of them, and it looks like he’s moving closer to getting the one kidney he needs.

The 15th pick in the 2002 draft, Haynesworth played for the Titans, Washington, the Patriots, and the Buccaneers.

9 responses to ““Hundreds of calls and offers” received after Albert Haynesworth asks for a kidney

  2. I was a Redskins fan at the time that Fat Albert did his dirty acts raking in team cash and creating snow angels on the field and otherwise showing what a low life human being he was. He made all of his decisions on his own and was handsomely rewarded for the fraud he perpetuated.

    As a human being, there are those who are on a waiting list who have not wronged other people and who have not made hundreds of millions of dollars in their career. My heart goes out to all of those people who did nothing to deserve the pain their life experiences and they should be well ahead of this guy without any question.

    Mr. Haynesworth does have some choices to make:

    1. Act in good faith and donate your dollars to research; do not use your former position to put yourself ahead of someone who has been on a waiting list and whose life is no more precious than yours.

    2. Issue a mea culpa to the NFL fans for being such a lazy, unfulfiling dirtbag of a player. Come clean and apologize for ripping off fans and the team owners for not committing yourself to excellence.

    3. Wait in line. Shut up. And don’t make this anymore public than it is. And don’t create or accept any funds from a donate fund page.

    While I will not judge you as a person and what is in your heart, I do know what you demonstrated to the public and you are so unworthy of any tears or remorse. I’ll let God judge you. I won’t spend anymore time on your situation. I hope you have your ducks in a row because it is unlikely you’ll be making snow angels where you might end up.

  3. just wow huh …. as much evidence he is not a very good human being but just because he happened to be a football player who sure played certain teams for a big contract ….. is now more worthy than the folks way ahead in the line then him ??? …. and tell that to the families of how many folks died so he may live …. just one of the many things gone wrong in america today

  5. It’s great people are supporting Haynesworth but they should be just as concerned for all the other people on transplant lists. Wealthy and famous people are more likely to get transplants than the average person.

  6. I hope those hundreds of people offering to donate their kidney to Albert Haynesworth will also be willing to see if they’re a match for someone else on the transplant list. He only needs one, but you can save the life of someone you never heard of.

  7. If my family member were on the donor list, I’d be pissed. This guy thinks he can circumvent all of the other people who have been on the list longer?

  8. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    _______________________________________________________________________________

    Well made points and very well said!

  9. I’d be curious to see whether any of his “hundreds of offers” of kidney transplants came from Mike Shanahan or Dan Snyder.

