Jaguars waive Dredrick Snelson

The Jaguars needed a spot for former West Virginia receiver Marcus Simms, who agreed to terms after going undrafted in the supplemental draft Wednesday.

The team announced it waived receiver Dedrick Snelson with an injury designation Thursday to make room.

Snelson will revert to the Jaguars’ injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

He signed with the Jaguars this spring after going undrafted.

During his three seasons at the University of Central Florida, Snelson caught 106 passes for 1,519 yards and 15 touchdowns in 32 games. He also rushed for 16 yards and a touchdown on four carries.