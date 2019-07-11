Josh Norman runs with the bulls

Getty Images

Washington cornerback Josh Norman has a good story to tell about how he spent his summer vacation.

Norman participated in the annual Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain. The Spanish news agency EFE got a picture of Norman at the event.

Dozens of people are injured every year at the Running of the Bulls, and a few have been gored by bulls and killed. It is an event that NFL teams would prefer their players to avoid.

Norman was apparently not worried, and he posted on social media that the running was one of the greatest days ever in his life.