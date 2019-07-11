Josh Norman took his bull-running to the next level

Getty Images

Running with the bulls in Pamplona is impressive enough.

That, however, wasn’t enough for Washington cornerback Josh Norman.

Via Deadspin.com, there’s a video of Norman leaping over a bull, instead of just running away from it.

“I had to face the bull straight on,” Norman said on his Instagram story after the fact. “It was fun. It was worth it. It was really worth it.”

The bull looks reasonably confused — such that chasing people through the streets of a Spanish city is normal for livestock — turning to see where the man he planned to gore went.

Of course, Norman’s taking a risk by taking part in such an activity. Had he hurt himself while avoiding the bull (something which will be infinitely harder upon his return to Washington), the team could have placed him on the non-football injury list, and withheld his $11 million salary.