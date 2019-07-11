Matt Nagy: Let’s not get complacent

Getty Images

Coming off four consecutive seasons with losing records and with a new coaching staff, the 2018 Bears weren’t expected to do much.

But they went from worst to first, surprising many by winning the NFC North with a 12-4 record.

That has the Bears among the favorites in the NFC this year.

“For our culture, our organization, we got off on the right foot, right?” Bears coach Matt Nagy told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “So we ended up 12-4, lost in the playoffs and now the big thing is let’s not get complacent. Just because we had a good year last year, that’s not here any more. We’ve got to start 0-0. But when you have good people like we do on our team — good human beings — it helps.”

Nagy and the Bears are embracing where they are. Akiem Hicks has talked about the team not regressing, and Eddie Jackson has said they want to “top everything” the 1985 Bears did.

Now, it’s a matter of winning the win.

“There’s definitely pressure and expectations now, but we wouldn’t want it any other way,” Nagy said.