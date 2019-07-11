Melvin Gordon’s agent says RB “prepared to sit as long as he has to”

Getty Images

Running back Melvin Gordon has informed the Chargers he won’t show up without a new deal. One of Gordon’s agents, Damarius Bilbo, said earlier Thursday “a strong possibility” exists that Gordon could sit into the regular season in the absence of a new contract agreement.

Another of Gordon’s agents, Fletcher Smith, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday afternoon that Gordon is “prepared to sit as long as he has to.”

“He’s prepared to sit, and we’ll take it day by day, week by week and see how things go,” Smith said. “But at this time, if he can’t anything done, he certainly won’t be at training camp, and he’s prepared to sit as long as he has to.”

Gordon, who is scheduled to make $5.605 million this year, became eligible for a second contract after the 2017 season. He would lose $330,000 for each week of the regular season missed in a holdout.

Gordon’s agents remain hopeful of working out a deal with the Chargers, who had no comment on Gordon’s holdout threat. Gordon has not demanded a trade, and the Chargers have not given Gordon’s agents permission to seek one, Smith said.

Gordon would prefer to stay with the Chargers, but he’s willing to go wherever for more money.

“We’ll see how it plays out,” Smith said. “Maybe he ends up staying where he is right there in Los Angeles. There’s nothing to suggest that he does not want to be there. He just wants to be compensated. He’d love to stay in [Los Angeles], assuming we can get something done. If not, he’s prepared to move.”