PFT 2019 storyline No. 13: How and when will the Tyreek Hill situation be resolved?

Most of the items on the list of top storylines for 2019 focus on things that will happen when the regular season begins. This one focuses on something that will happen before the regular season starts.

And it’s an important question, given the undeniable skills and abilities of Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Embroiled for most of the year in legal issues related to the care of his young son, who has been removed from the custody of Hill and the child’s mother, the NFL has explored the situation — and the only question left is whether and to what extent the NFL will discipline Hill.

A source with knowledge of the situation told PFT on Wednesday that nothing has been scheduled beyond the eight-hour meeting recently conducted in Kansas City. That session occurred as part of the investigation; if/when Hill receives an involuntary invitation to New York City, it likely will be a precursor to a suspension (unless, of course, the Commissioner simply intend to give Hill an Ezekiel Elliott-style stern talking to).

Many have made a guess as to what will happen to Hill, but no one other than the Commissioner or a tight circle of his confidants know what that will be. Based on the four-game suspension imposed last year on Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith for threatening and engaging in emotional abuse of the mother of his child, Hill’s “you need to be terrified of me too, bitch” remark to Crystal Espinal could spark a similar punishment, especially in light of Hill’s history.

As to Hill’s history, the recent publication of secretly-recorded comments he made to Espinal in a Dubai airport contradict his public admission of guilt in connection with allegations that he choked and beat her in December 2014, when she was pregnant. Although he never was punished for that incident by the NFL (it happened more than a year before the Chiefs drafted him), the incident hovers over the pending case — and it gives greater weight to the threat he more recently made to Espinal.

The NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy also permits additional punishment if the NFL concludes that Hill crossed the line when disciplining his son (regardless of whether there’s any evidence that Hill was involved in the breaking of the child’s arm, and currently there isn’t), and if the NFL believes that the circumstances resulting in Hill’s son being removed from the home constitute proof that Hill engaged in conduct that “[p]oses a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person.”

However it plays out, Hill’s availability (or not) for the 2019 season will have a major impact on one of the best offenses in the NFL. The answer to that question necessarily becomes one of the biggest storylines of the season.

  3. Goodell knows the Chiefs best chance at having KC beat NE, would be with Hill and not without him.

    Nothing will happen, which is why nothing has happened. Article 46 up and vanishes when he wants it to, and it appears perfectly in time when he wants it to.

    He’s as disgusting, if not more than Hill himself.

  5. If the injured child is terrified of Hill, then the NFL should be, too. Lets not not delude ourselves into rationalizing or enabling child abuse. If there were ever a no-brainer, this is certainly one.

  8. Him and this crazy broad are obviously bad news for each other why on earth hasn’t he split and just pay the child support ?

  9. If the suspension isn’t at least 4 games then they have a PR nightmare on their hands. You can’t justify the comment he made to her on that tape, and like it or not that comment justifies a suspension based on the way rule is worded. Like I said u don’t have to agree with it but he’s looking at 4 games based just on that

  10. With his use of one little word, “too,” Tyreek Hill incriminated himself severely. “You need to be terrified of me, TOO, bitch,” he said. Hill’s use of “too,” meaning also, is telling. He’s admitting that his son IS terrified of his father. How does a small child become terrified of his father? The same way a child of any age does … by painful and repeated physical punishment, physical abuse. Regardless of the lack of charges, does anyone really believe that Hill was not responsible for his son’s broken arm? Did his mother do it? Was it an accident? No and no. This guy is dangerous and two more children are soon to join a family where “dad” is highly likely to re-offend. What a mess, regardless of what the NFL does.

  12. i don’t know “When” but I can probably predict that the “How” will be done wrong.

    I’m not sure how Adrian Peterson didn’t set the low end of the “How” with Ray Rice at the high end. Something in between that. So having said that Roger will make it 1 preseason game.

