Phil Dawson deciding whether he wants to play in 2019

Getty Images

Veteran kicker Phil Dawson is a free agent and he’s currently pondering whether he wants to remain that way.

Dawson ended last season on Arizona’s injured reserve list after injuring his hip and became a free agent in March when his deal with the Cardinals expired. He said there’s been “some back-and-forth” with teams looking to add a kicker, but that he’s not sure he would accept an offer that came his way.

“I haven’t made any decisions yet,” Dawson said, via CrainsCleveland.com. “Every year, honestly, for the past seven or eight years, I come home in the offseason and assess where I am and where my family is, and then we all sit down and make a decision. We’re in the process of doing that again.”

Dawson was 5-of-8 on field goals and 15-of-15 on extra points before getting hurt last year. He’s made 83.8 percent of his career field goal attempts with the Cardinals, 49ers and Browns.