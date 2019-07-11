Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf working out in L.A.

Posted by Josh Alper on July 11, 2019, 8:34 AM EDT
Getty Images

Quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Doug Baldwin developed a strong partnership over seven years in the Seahawks offense, but Wilson won’t be able to rely on Baldwin this season as the wideout has retired from the NFL.

It’s hard to envision Wilson forging that kind of relationship with rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf right off the bat, but the two players are doing what they can to ensure they’re on the same wavelength come the start of the regular season. Wilson and Metcalf have both posted videos from workouts at UCLA this week with Wilson captioning his “just the beginning” in reference to things to come with the second-round pick.

Metcalf’s video shows him running an out and comes with the caption “something besides a go.” That references the concern that Metcalf was a one-trick pony coming out of Ole Miss and, as noted in June, Wilson said at the end of offseason work that he’d already seen more to the rookie’s game.

“Everybody knows about his ability to run and everything else, and jump and catch and all that,” Wilson said. “You guys have been talking about that for months, but I think more than anything else, it’s his brain and how he processes information and how quickly he understands it. He’s really intelligent. He really understands the game really well. He takes coaching really well. He gets extra work. He’s a legit pro wide receiver. He’s everything that everybody was talking about in terms of what he’s capable of and more.”

Metcalf’s work also earned positive reviews from Pete Carroll this spring and earning Wilson’s trust this summer should lead to plenty of opportunities for Metcalf in the fall.

7 responses to “Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf working out in L.A.

  2. I’m excited to see what DK brings this year. While some were down on the fact that he mostly is a one-trick-pony, I was somewhat excited. I’m not an expert but Wilson throws one of the best deep balls I’ve seen over the years and I think the stats bear that out. He puts a lot of air under it and gives his receivers opportunity to run under it better than a lot of QBs (I wonder if this is even taught any more when I see some of the young QBs coming out of college throwing deep balls on a rope like they’re trying to impress scouts or something).

    My point is: if Wilson throws a great deep ball and DK can run great deep routes, with his size/speed, I think we could see some serious excitement. My only real concern is I think his jump-ball skills were not too highly rated coming out of college so that will remain to be seen.

  4. endtimesparty says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:19 am
    You don’t see Eli Manning throwing to Sterling Shepard on the UCLA campus. What does THAT tell you?

    They are on the East Coast????

  5. johnnymck17 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 9:01 am

    I’m excited to see what DK brings this year. While some were down on the fact that he mostly is a one-trick-pony, I was somewhat excited. I’m not an expert but Wilson throws one of the best deep balls I’ve seen over the years and I think the stats bear that out.

    At one time, Baldwin was dubbed a one trick pony too. Takes time though.

  6. This is the kind of thing players that get along with each other do. It is not usual for 31 teams. However none of the players in Green Bay like Aaron Rodgers and the won’t work with him outside the required practices. They won’t go out to eat with him, they won’t say hi if they see him out and about.

