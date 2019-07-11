Saints rookie Carl Granderson sentenced to six months in jail

Getty Images

The Saints said that they were comfortable signing undrafted rookie defensive end Carl Granderson despite a pending trial for sexual assault, but a judge in Wyoming wasn’t comfortable with the terms of a plea agreement Granderson struck with prosecutors to avoid that trial.

Granderson agreed to plea no contest to one count of sexual battery and one count of unlawful contact with a recommended sentence of one year of unsupervised probation and a mental evaluation to be completed within 60 days. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that district court judge Tori Kricken rejected that part of the deal, however, and sentenced Granderson to begin a six-month term in jail immediately.

The sentence is for the unlawful contact charge. There was also a one-year suspended sentence for the sexual battery charge and one year of supervised probation once Granderson has completed his six months in jail.

Granderson was taken into custody and escorted out of the courtroom at the end of the proceedings. His attorney did not have a comment for reporters.

Serving the entire six-month term would make it impossible for Granderson to play for the Saints or anyone else during the 2019 season, so it seems likely New Orleans will free up his roster spot for someone who will be available for training camp later this month.