Report: Tyreek Hill’s former fiancee files petition to establish paternity of twins

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill‘s former fiancee filed a court case Thursday seeking to prove the Chiefs receiver is the father of her newborn twins, the Kansas City Star reports. Crystal Espinal wants to establish supervised parenting time for him as well as child support.

The twins reside with Espinal and carry her last name, the petition states.

The filing, via the newspaper, also states that Espinal and Hill “are not married, never have been married, and do not intend to be married.”

Espinal’s legal counsel is Susanna Coxe, of SAFEHOME, an organization in the Kansas City area that supports survivors of domestic violence.

Only four months ago, Espinal and Hill were involved in a child abuse probe involving their then 3-year-old son. The child was removed from the custody of the parents, and it is unclear whether that status has changed, the newspaper reports.

Hill remains suspended from all team activities, and the league still could punish him under its Personal Conduct Policy.

He recently met with NFL investigators for eight hours in Kansas City and how and when Hill’s situation is resolved was PFT’s No. 13 storyline for 2019.