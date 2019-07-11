Would Mike Vrabel cut his genitals off to win Super Bowl? “Probably”

Getty Images

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel won three Super Bowls with the Patriots during his playing days, but it doesn’t look like those victories have diminished his desire to win another one in Tennessee.

Vrabel was a guest on a podcast hosted by Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan and former Titans linebacker Will Compton recently and the topic of conversation got around to whether he’d have a part of his body removed if it meant the team would win the Super Bowl. Specifically, Vrabel was asked if he would cut his penis off if it meant the Titans got the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The entire exchange is below, via PaulKuharsky.com.

Lewan: Matt Neely [an assistant for the podcast] said he would cut off his d–k for a, uno, Super Bowl, and I said ‘No, I would not do that.’ Would you cut your d–k off for a Super Bowl?

Vrabel: Been married 20 years. Yeah, probably.

Lewan: You’ve got three?!

Vrabel: As a player. . . . You guys will be married for 20 years one day. You won’t need it.

Lewan: If you come home with a bag of ice, and [Vrabel’s wife] Jen is like ‘Oh honey what did you do.’ I cut . . . my d–k off, we’re gonna win a Super Bowl, she’d be like ‘eh,’ or would she be upset?

Vrabel: She’d be like do you want me to do it? Do you want to do it now?

Vrabel said earlier this offseason that he is pushing the Titans to go from good to great this year. The chances of getting the team’s players to buy in seem better if that procedure is not part of the program.