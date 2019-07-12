Aaron Rodgers: Replay review for pass interference may help the defenses more than offenses

The NFL reacted to the Rams-Saints NFC Championship game debacle by overreacting, creating a new mechanism for making all pass interference calls and non-calls subject to replay review, which apparently will entail the kind of frame-by-frame molasses-in-January deliberations by the league office that bog down the game and create even more controversy.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes that one impact could be more calls of offensive pass interference.

“I think it might almost help the defense more,” Rodgers told Chris Simms from the golf course at Lake Tahoe, as part of the American Century Championship. “I think that they’re gonna be allowed — depending on how they ref the first couple that happen — they’re gonna be allowed to challenge some questionable plays of offensive pass interference.”

Rodgers is right. Regardless of what happens when automatic replay is available, coaches can throw a red flag and accuse offensive players of pushing and shoving that crosses the line, especially when it comes to any blocking by eligible receivers that occurs more than one yard past the line of scrimmage.

Rodgers also is right regarding the manner in which the calls may shift and change based on calls made and not made early in the year.

“When they overreffed the sh-t out of the roughing the passers, and then they backed off,” Rodgers said regarding last years agressive enforcement of quarterback-contact rules that quickly ended. “What happens the first few calls this year that really impact the game?”

Most think those issues will be ironed out in the preseason. Regardless of when it happens, what needs to happen continues to be this: The Commissioner needs to tell senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron that this new device isn’t about micromanaging the game but providing a safety net for another clear and obvious Rams-Saints rigmarole.

  2. Duh, yeah it’ll help the defense and hopefully negate crazy field-flipping 40-50 yards(unjustified) penalties for undeserving offenses. They probably should’ve just adopted the NCAA rule of 15 yards, but they’ve already conceded the ‘new wave’ offense to college, so they don’t wanna be seen as stealing everything.

  3. The first commentator apparantly has compehension problems in that Aaron SAID they over-reffed the roughing stuff. What he said here is that it won’t be exclusively calls on defense, the review will now entail reviewing the ENTIRE play, which could result in the call going against the receiver.

    Probably end up being an off-setting penalty against both in my book.

  5. “The Commissioner needs to tell senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron that this new device isn’t about micromanaging the game but providing a safety net for another clear and obvious Rams-Saints rigmarole.”

    Yeah as if that’s going to happen. Goodell is already pulling Riveron’s strings and mircomanaging at least some games through him. What possibly makes you think that will change now other than getting worse than it already has been?

  6. I’m sure Rodgers won’t like that. He’s made a career out of pass interference calls. When you remove all the plays earned by penalties awarded on Rodgers’ behalf in his career he only has 43 yards of passing offense.

  9. marvin1958 says:
    July 12, 2019 at 12:43 pm
    The first commentator apparantly has compehension problems in that Aaron SAID they over-reffed the roughing stuff.
    ———-
    Well, you are clearly ignoring the whole reason why the “roughing stuff” was “over reffed” to begin with.

    Aaron got hurt. And whined and complained that a penalty was NOT called.
    Hence, the “over reffing” was done to help Aaron.

