Browns fans quickly snap up every free ticket to training camp

Getty Images

In a sign of how excited Cleveland is for the upcoming Browns season, tickets to the Browns’ 15 training camp practices were gone almost as soon as they were made available.

The Browns’ practices are free and open to the public, but fans have to acquire free tickets in advance for crowd control reasons. The Browns made the last batch of tickets available on Wednesday, and they were gone in 90 minutes, according to cleveland.com.

With 15 free practices, the Browns are tied for sixth in the NFL in the most practices available to fans. And the fans are excited about it.

After the Browns came on strong late last year with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, hired Freddie Kitchens as head coach, and traded for Odell Beckham, their fans are more excited for this season than any other since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999. They’ll be there in large numbers well before the season starts.