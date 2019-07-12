Cowboys still own Rolando McClain’s rights

Rolando McClain has retired three times and currently is serving his third NFL suspension. The former linebacker hasn’t played since 2015.
But McClain says he wants to come back . . . again.
First, the NFL would have to reinstate McClain, who received an indefinite suspension on Dec. 2, 2016. Then, McClain would have to find an NFL team willing to give him a third (fourth? fifth? sixth?) chance.
A source confirmed the Cowboys retain his rights as he went on their reserve/suspended list before the 2016 season when he began a 10-game suspension, the second of his career.
However, the Cowboys likely would cut McClain if he were to earn reinstatement, considering he signed a one-year, $5 million deal before the 2016 season.
McClain retired twice with the Ravens and never played a down for Baltimore, missing the 2013 season, before they traded him to Dallas. He started 23 games in two seasons with the Cowboys, serving a four-game suspension in 2015.
McClain never has shown a love for the game, and if he’s serious about coming back — which is a big if considering his history — then the XFL probably is a more likely destination.