J.J. Watt has learned the benefit of recovery

Getty Images

Few players in the NFL have embraced — or been celebrated for — their workouts quite like Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

But now that he’s turned 30, Watt said he’s learned that there’s a time for rest as well.

Piggybacking on a discussion sparked by an eye-opening ESPN article about increasing injuries in youth basketball, Watt took to Twitter this morning to point out his views have changed.

“Took me a long time to learn this, but it’s absolutely true,” Watt wrote. “There is definitely a place/need for the “grind” mentality, but just as important is learning the balance between pushing it to a breaking point and allowing for proper recovery. MUCH easier said than done.

“One issue that must be navigated carefully is using the rest/recovery as a crutch or excuse. There’s a difference between having a proper plan with built-in recovery and just waking up one morning and taking a “rest day” because you don’t feel like working.”

While a lap around Twitter and Instagram would suggest that players are doing nothing but lifting/running/box-jumping/flipping tires all offseason, Watt’s point is valid. The NFL has wrapped itself up in the virtue of hard work (or the impression of it), and work ethic clearly is required to get to the level Watt or any other NFL player has reached.

But as too many coaches who took too much pride in sleeping at the office eventually realized, there’s a difference between working visibly and working well.