Jadeveon Clowney working with Julius Peppers and other sack-masters

Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney may or nay not be on hand for training camp.

But he’s definitely getting his work in, and working with one of the best of all time.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Clowney spent this week in Miami at a pass-rush camp hosted by recently retired Julius Peppers.

Also staffing the event were Robert Mathis and Chuck Smith, meaning there were 341 career sacks on faculty.

“I thought JD was a humble guy who is really open to learning new stuff,” Smith said of Clowney. “He really wants to be great and improve his pass-rush technique. He’s a really good person and he deserves the success because he’s putting in the work. I think he’s going to have a good year. He has added some signature pass rushing moves.

“I think this is really awesome. What Peppers is trying to do is prepare them and help get them ready for the season. It’s always special when you’re able to pass on some knowledge.”

Clowney’s expected to work out this year under the $15.9 million franchise tag, and since a long-term contract doesn’t appear to be in the cards, he may not show up for training camp. So this work will be valuable for him as he tries to take another step. He has 18.5 sacks the last two seasons, but the former No. 1 overall pick has never had a double-digit sack season.