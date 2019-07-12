Jaire Alexander predicts All-Pro honors this season

Posted by Charean Williams on July 12, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT
Jaire Alexander didn’t make the Pro Bowl as a rookie. The Packers cornerback did make 11 starts, 61 tackles and an interception, getting his career off to a solid start.

The 18th overall choice in 2018 has bigger goals this season.

Year two? I’m going to be All-Pro. Everything else will take care of itself,” Alexander said Friday, via Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Yeah, those are big words. For small minds.”

Alexander has stayed in Green Bay since the offseason program ended, doing more sprints and treadmill work. He said he wants to increase his endurance to “be able to sustain a drive or a long drive or two overtimes.”

He also has worked yoga into his training schedule.

Every step, every breath, every bead of sweat, Alexander is thinking about being good enough to make All-Pro. Of course, he had the same mindset last year.

“I say that every year; I said that last year,” Alexander said. “I’ve always got that confidence, but this year it’s going to come to fruition. I know more things.”

  1. Good for him that he has those personal goals. If he was on my team, I’d rather hear something like: “My goals are to do everything to help this team win, make the playoffs, and win a Super Bowl.”

    But I guess his priorities are his priorities….

  2. Agree with the first comment, would have been more meaningful if his goal was to see the team break .500.

  4. I love that Jaire has spent the whole offseason in Green Bay. Jaire said he wanted to remain in Green Bay “to keep focused on the work ahead.”

    Jaire was actually taking a yoga class with kids and their adults at the Children’s Museum Of Green Bay when he said this about being All-Pro this season while answering a question from Lori Nickel. I must tell you that the more I learn about Jaire Alexander the more I like Jaire.

    His confidence is a huge positive to me and when asked about his personal goals this season I think “All-Pro, and everything else will take care of itself” is a perfect answer. Bet against him, I dare you.

    #GoPackGo!✊

  6. “Otherwise, the 22-year-old who has been practicing yoga for two years joined about 25 children and their adults a local Boys & Girls Club for a special goat yoga class.”

    Alexander said he wanted to remain in Green Bay to keep his focus on the work ahead. He’s been running more — more sprints, more treadmill — to increase his endurance and to “be able to sustain a drive, or a long drive, or two overtimes.”

    From the journal/sentinel article.

    What a great person.

    Already doing so much in the community.

    As I understand it, the goats were confiscated from their owners in Minnesota, who had been using them for disgusting (but normal for Minnesotans) purposes.

  7. freefromwhatyouare says:
    July 12, 2019 at 6:39 pm
    I love that Jaire has spent the whole offseason in Green Bay. Jaire said he wanted to remain in Green Bay.

    Jaire was actually taking a yoga class with kids and their adults at the Children’s Museum Of Green Bay.

    Stalk much?

