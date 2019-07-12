Kendrick Norton: I am alive and I am grateful

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton gave his first interview since having his left arm amputated as a result of injuries suffered in a car accident last week.

Norton will not play football again after losing his arm, but said he is “staying strong” because of the support of family, friends and fans who have reached out to him since the accident. He also expressed gratitude for the fact that he didn’t lose his life in the accident.

“I am alive,” Norton told Peter D’Oench of CBS Miami. “To be here, I am alive. One thing keeps me going and that is that I am still able to be here. Seeing my family is so important. It is very good that I have this support system. It keeps me strong and it keeps me tall. But I realize that I will not be able to play for anyone. We are working past that you know. That reality is sinking in. I am alive and I am grateful. Now I want to organize a blood drive.”

Norton was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the crash occurred, but has been cited for an improper lane change. He did not discuss the details of the accident during the interview as he instead focused on the fact that he’s alive with a glass that’s “half full” when “a lot of people have glasses with not much in them or glasses that are empty.”