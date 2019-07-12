Marcus Mariota, Titans receivers working out in L.A.

Getty Images

Russell Wilson isn’t the only quarterback working with his wideouts in Los Angeles this week.

Jim Wyatt of the Titans website reports that Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has gathered a group of receivers for workouts ahead of training camp. The Titans report to camp in two weeks.

Tajae Sharpe, Taywan Taylor, Cameron Batson and A.J. Brown joined Mariota for Thursday’s workout and Wyatt reports that other wideouts could be joining the group on Friday. Sharpe, Taylor and Batson were also part of a group that worked out with Mariota in April as the quarterback worked his way back from the elbow injury that kept him from playing at the end of last season.

All of that work comes ahead of what is set to be a pivotal season for Mariota in Tennessee. He’s in the final year of his contract and will likely need to show the Titans that he can be both healthy and productive for an entire year to land the kind of long-term deal that cements him as their franchise quarterback.