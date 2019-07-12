Offensive linemen hold their own summit to try to counter pass rushers

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller started a pass-rushing summit three years ago. It prompted the league’s offensive linemen to start their own get together two years ago.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and 50 current and future offensive linemen, including Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and Saints left tackle Terron Armstead, began their Offensive Line Masterminds Conference on Friday in Frisco, Texas. Johnson’s former college offensive line coach, Duke Mayweather, led the group.

“Hey, we’re talking it all,” Johnson told ESPN. “We’re talking about the O-line life in general, which not a whole lot of people really know about. We had a lot of people there in the room, a lot of pro guys, a lot of college guys, and really we’re just talking ball. We’re talking technique. We’re talking what should we do against this opponent? Training and then really everything. It was really just to get all the guys in one room and really just talk ball, something that’s never really happened. It was a good day today, a really good day.”

The Masterminds also heard from those who came before them.

“We’re trying to cultivate wisdom,” Johnson said. “We love hearing from the guys who have done it before. I love listening to the legends, really just trying to be a sponge and soak up what you can. Really, I think the whole message behind here is to try to be the best player you can.”