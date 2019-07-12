Packers discourage selling tickets to shareholders meeting

Getty Images

The Packers are usually a tough ticket home or road, but the team’s now in the unusual position of trying to quash the secondary market for tickets to their annual shareholders meeting.

According to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the Packers are trying to discourage shareholders from selling their tickets to the meeting. There were at least six such listings on Craigslist, ranging from $5 to $26, and one offer to give up the seat for free.

Aaron Popkey, the Packers director of public affairs, said that part of the shareholder agreement is that they won’t do anything to profit from that status.

“When we are made aware of such things that would not be permitted we . . . attempt to make contact and ask the individual to take it down. If necessary, we would use a cease-and-desist type of communication,” Popkey said. “When these situations occur, which are not very frequent, they are usually understood with a conversation or email.”

The Packers have 361,169 shareholders representing 5,009,562 shares. Shareholders can vote for the team’s 42-member board of directors, but the shares do not pay dividends and cannot be traded.