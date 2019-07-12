Packers report record revenues, expenses

Getty Images

As the league’s only publicly held team, the Packers are the only ones who have to show their books on an annual basis.

And this year’s glimpse shows record amounts of money going in and out.

According to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the Packers reported a record revenue of $477.9 million last year, along with $477.2 million in expenses.

“For the long term, we are in a strong, stable financial position,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. “It was a unique year. We did have some atypical expenses. I don’t see any of these as long-term issues.”

Those expenses include coaching staff changes and free agent signings (things that aren’t typical there), as well as payments to the league’s concussion settlement and the team’s 100 Seasons celebration.

Certainly writing a big check for quarterback Aaron Rodgers was part of that, but the Packers have taken a more aggressive stance with signings, and paying Mike McCarthy not to coach adds up as well.

The Packers national revenue was $274.3 million. That’s the share each team gets, including television deals and road-game revenue sharing.

Their local income was $203.7 million, up $4.7 million from last year.