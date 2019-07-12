Patrick Peterson wants to be a “Cardinal for life”

Getty Images

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has had an eventful offseason, including trade chatter, some reports of a chilly relationship with the front office, and a six-game suspension.

But Peterson said Friday during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio that he was ready to put all of that behind him, and commit to the Cardinals —while acknowledging that he did want out at one point.

Peterson described the frustration of last year, when new coach Steve Wilks came in, changed the defense, and was fired one year into the experiment.

“So it was just a lot of whirlwind going on last year,” Peterson said. “And I was just frustrated. I love Arizona. I definitely want to be there. Just that time of the year, last year, like I said, it was just very, very tough to deal with. But as being one of the leaders, I definitely felt it shouldn’t have gone that way. But people upstairs can trade players and try to shop players around whenever they need to. So I didn’t see what was wrong with me asking for a trade at the time. So it kind of works both ways.

“But right now I’m in a very, very happy place with the team. All of this is behind us right now, obviously. And something new just came up with me being suspended the first six games. But you know, I’m a man. I have to lick my wounds and be able to move forward from all of this. I have moved forward, and I’m ready to see what the future has for me.”

Asked specifically if he was ready to remain in Arizona, Peterson gave what sounded convincing, but left room for the unforeseen.

“Yeah, I would love to be a Cardinal for life, but things happen,” he said. “Hell, something could change next month. The things happen not only in football, but in the world in general. So, I would love to be a Cardinal for life. I would love to be one of those guys to bring this organization its first championship.”

While that’s something that’s probably years away for the Cardinals, Peterson sounds like he’s willing to put past slights behind him.