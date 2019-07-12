Report: Browns have had “very preliminary” extension talks with Damarious Randall

Getty Images

The Browns picked up Damarious Randall‘s fifth-year option after trading for him last year, but Randall’s outlook beyond the 2019 season remains unclear.

Randall moved from cornerback to safety and turned in a solid first season in Cleveland. He had 85 tackles and four interceptions while playing for former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and playing for new coordinator Steve Wilks this offseason did nothing to dampen his desire to stick around a while.

“I would want to finish my career here in Cleveland,” Randall said. “I love it here. The fans, the coaches, everybody in charge here, I just love Cleveland.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Randall and the Browns have had “very preliminary” talks about a new deal and believes it would take a “blockbuster offer” to get Randall to agree to a deal before the 2019 season. If that doesn’t happen, Randall will head into the season with a lot riding on his ability to repeat last year’s performance.