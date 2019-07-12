Report: Derrius Guice injures hamstring

Getty Images

A couple months ago, Washington running back Derrius Guice was expecting to be full-go at the start of training camp. That may no longer be the case.

Guice has suffered a hamstring injury and may miss the start of training camp, Erin Hawksworth of 106.7 The Fan reports.

That’s a disappointing setback for Guice, who was chosen in the second round of last year’s draft but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Washington was hoping to have him at 100 percent this season.

However, not being able to go at the start of camp doesn’t mean he won’t be good to go well in time for the start of the season. And Washington was planning to have Guice on a pitch count anyway. So in a best-case scenario, even if Guice isn’t good to go at the start, he’ll be there to make his NFL debut in Week One.