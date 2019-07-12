Report: Randy Gregory will submit reinstatement petition Monday

AP

Randy Gregory will submit his petition for reinstatement Monday, Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan reports. The Cowboys defensive end hopes to receive permission from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in time to take part in training camp and the preseason.

The Cowboys open training camp July 27, so the team and Gregory’s camp obviously are hoping for an expedited decision from Goodell.

The application will include an update on Gregory’s treatment and a continuing “personal responsibility” plan that likely has him living with family or family friends in DFW, according to Fisher. Gregory’s parents are considering a move from Michigan to North Texas as part of Gregory’s “reliability partner” program, per Fisher.

Gregory, 26, will request step-by-step reinstatement, with “his return to football a gradual one and a conditional one,” Fisher reports.

Gregory received conditional reinstatement on July 17, 2018, allowing him to participate in training camp, meetings, conditioning work and “similar activities” last season. He ended up playing the entire season aside from the two games he missed with injury and made 25 tackles and six sacks.

But the NFL suspended him for a fourth time in February.