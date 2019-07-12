Sean Payton expects coaches will be “more judicious” with challenges

Getty Images

Saints head coach Sean Payton believes that his team is ready to move on from last year’s loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, but memories of that loss will be triggered whenever a coach challenges a pass interference call or non-call this season.

The NFL has adopted replay reviews for pass interference on a one-year trial basis in 2019 after officials missed a call in the Saints’ loss and discussion about the rule change included whether or not to allow booth reviews in the final two minutes of halves. The league ultimately decided to allow booth reviews, although the standard for initiating one is higher than it is for other things.

Coaches will have to throw challenge flags during the other 56 minutes of the game and Payton was asked during an appearance on NFL Network how that will affect the way coaches deploy their challenges.

“Let’s start with the very first premise for the fans: It’s still just like all the other challenges that we have in place,” Payton said. “Remember we only have two to start with. So, I don’t think you’re going to see more challenge flags. Probably you’re going to be a little bit more judicious knowing that you want to have at least one left and if you feel like there’s something you see clearly and it’s outside of two minutes as a coach you can challenge it. And of course, inside of two minutes, it goes upstairs to replay. And we’re all, in this day and age with our technology and with the fans getting a chance to see real-time, we’re wanting those calls, especially in games like that, to be officiated correctly.”

Payton may be more judicious with his challenges, but it’s a pretty good bet that other coaches will be less thoughtful at points during the season. Should one of those coaches find themselves unable to challenge a clear pass interference foul that went uncalled on the field as a result, it will make for an entertaining postgame press conference.