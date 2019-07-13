Charges filed for shooting of Giants rookie, teammate

AP

Charges were filed in Kansas Friday for the draft-night shooting of Giants rookie Corey Ballentine, in which teammate Dwane Simmons was killed.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, 18-year-old Francisco Alejandro Mendez was charged with seven counts, including first-degree murder.

He also faces charges of premeditation, attempted murder in the first degree and five counts of aggravated robbery, according to the Shawnee County (Kansas) District Attorney’s office. Mendez is being held on $1 million bond.

Ballentine and Simmons were walking away from a party in Topeka, hours after the Giants selected the Washburn cornerback in the sixth round, when the incident happened. Simmons was killed, and Ballentine suffered a gunshot to the rear.

Ballentine resumed practicing by the end of the offseason work, and is expected to be ready for training camp.