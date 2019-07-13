Ezekiel Elliott’s attorneys accuse security guard of extortion

Getty Images

The security guard who is pressing charges against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is now facing an accusation of his own, from Elliott’s attorneys.

Attorneys Scott Rosenblum and Jason Lampert released a statement this afternoon accusing the security guard, Kyle Johnson, of trying to extort Elliott.

“Over the course of the past several weeks, Mr. Elliott has been the target of extortion,” the statement says. “Kyle Johnson’s filing of a criminal complaint against Mr. Elliott in connection with the Las Vegas incident is the latest attempt to do so. Mr. Elliott and his team are in contact with all of the proper authorities and are fully cooperating with them in their investigations.”

The video evidence is clear that Elliott knocked Johnson to the ground. What has happened since then is a matter of dispute, with Johnson saying Elliott should be criminally charged, and Elliott now saying it’s Johnson who has targeted him.