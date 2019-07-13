Jim Caldwell takes medical leave from Dolphins

Getty Images

Dolphins assistant Jim Caldwell is stepping away from the team for health reasons.

Caldwell, the Dolphins’ assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, is taking a leave of absence to address health issues. He will still serve as a consultant to head coach Brian Flores.

“I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention,” Caldwell said. “I want to thank Stephen Ross, Chris Grier, Coach Flores and the rest of the organization for the support they have given me and my family.”

Flores said he supports Caldwell’s decision to focus on his health.

“Our focus is on Jim’s health and supporting him in every way that we can,” Flores said. “With his knowledge and experience, Jim has been an invaluable member to our coaching staff and will continue to serve as a sounding board for me throughout the season.”

The 64-year-old Caldwell, who was the head coach of the Colts from 2009-11 and the Lions from 2014-17, did not disclose the nature of his health issues.