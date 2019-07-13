Melvin Gordon: Hopefully I end up a Charger, but I want to get paid

Getty Images

Melvin Gordon wants to be a Charger for life. The running back also wants to get paid.

Thus, Gordon said Saturday he has no idea what’s going to happen.

“I want to end up with the Chargers. That’s my home,” Gordon said at SportsCon 2019 in Dallas. “I’m not going to sit here and be like, ‘Man, I don’t want to go back to the Chargers, dah, dah, dah.’ Like that’s the team that blessed me with an opportunity. They started my life. They changed my life. Of all 32 teams, that was the team that called me. I can’t forget them for that.

“But it’s an opportunity right now where I know I need to take advantage of it. You know, I want to get paid. That’s just kind of what it is. Hopefully I end up a Charger. That’s the goal. I want to end up with the Chargers.”

Gordon’s agents informed the Chargers that he won’t show up to training camp without a new deal, and Fletcher Smith said Gordon is “prepared to sit as long as he has to.”

“I’m prepared to do what I need to do. That’s just what it’s going to be,” Gordon said.

Gordon, though, would not answer when asked if he’s prepared to take the route Le'Veon Bell did last year with the Steelers if he can’t get what he wants. Bell sat out all of last season.

Gordon, 26, is scheduled to make $5.605 million this year.

Gordon, who became eligible for a new deal after the 2017 season, said he does not know where talks stand.

“My guess is as good as yours right now,” Gordon said. “We’re going to give them some time and see where it heads. We’ve still got some time out before training camp. But hopefully things get figured out.”

Gordon made clear his preference is to stay in Los Angeles. He has not requested a trade, but he’s also willing to leave if that’s what it takes to get paid what he believe he’s worth.

“Yeah, look, hey, I don’t want my fans or my teammates to ever feel like I don’t want to be with them,” Gordon said. “I’ve bled with those guys. We had a lot of downs and now that we’re up. I definitely want to be a part of the team and part of the squad. I love my teammates, and I love our fans. My fans know it. I show them so much love, on any social media platform I’m on. It doesn’t have anything to do with me just wanting to leave because I want to leave. But at the end of the day, it’s a business, so I’ve got to do what’s best for me and my family.”

The two-time Pro Bowler has 5,205 yards from scrimmage and 38 total touchdowns on 1,079 career touches. The Chargers made him the 15th overall choice in 2015.