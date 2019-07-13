Rams’ strength and conditioning coach found not guilty

Getty Images

Jurors in California found Rams strength and conditioning coach Ted Rath not guilty of three counts of sexual battery, the Ventura County Star reports.

A Ventura County Superior Court jury deliberated about an hour Friday before returning with the verdict, according to the newspaper.

Rath was arrested Jan. 15 for an alleged June 2018 incident involving a woman he knew. She accused Rath of touching her buttocks and genitalia while she slept in her Southern California residence.

Rath, 35, pleaded not guilty. He declined comment to The Star after the verdict.

Rath maintained he does not remember what happened that night, with only “snapshots” of memory,” according to the newspaper, and his defense attorneys pointed to medication he was taking after a stroke as a possible cause.

The Rams placed Rath on a leave of absence after his arrest.

The team gave The Star a statement Friday night: “We are aware of today’s verdict. Now that this trial is complete, we will revisit Ted Rath’s status. In addition, we will continue to assist the NFL as it completes its separate investigation.”