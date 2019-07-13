Ronald Jones is bigger than last year, hopes to be better than last year

Getty Images

For Ronald Jones, the best thing about this year is it’s not last year.

He is taking an Etchosketch approach, shaking it up to erase a forgettable rookie season.

“Last year was a disappointment for me,” Jones said Saturday at SportsCon 2019 in Dallas. “I’m putting in the work to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The Buccaneers made Jones a second-round choice last year. He played only 90 offensive snaps and 92 on special teams in nine games, gaining only 77 yards from scrimmage and averaging 1.9 yards per carry with one touchdown.

It has motivated Jones to prove the Bucs didn’t make a mistake, and he is what they thought he was when they used the 38th overall choice on the former USC running back.

“Personally, for me, I just want to lead the team in rushing and be that player who can ignite the offense and things like that, because that’s who I am. I’m a playmaker,” Jones said. “I just want that opportunity.”

The Bucs also have Andre Ellington and Peyton Barber in the backfield, so Jones will have to compete for playing time and touches. Jones said he is more ready to do that now in his second season.

Jones, 21, ended 2018 at 208 pounds. He is 221 now.

“I’ve put on a lot of pounds of muscle,” Jones said. “I’ve been training with my guy, eating four or five meals a day, protein shakes right after workouts. I’m bigger.”

He hopes that means he’s also better in 2019.