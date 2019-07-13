Security guard wants Ezekiel Elliott charged with battery

Getty Images

The NFL did not discipline Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott after an altercation with a security guard in Las Vegas in May, but the security guard wants Elliott to face criminal charges.

Security guard Kyle Johnson went to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters on Friday and said he wanted to press battery charges. He told FOX 5 in Las Vegas afterward that he was troubled by the NFL’s decision not to do anything about it.

“To not have anything happen to him, the NFL is basically saying it’s OK to go to Vegas, get obliterated and shove people over fences,” Johnson said.

Elliot apologized after the incident, but Johnson didn’t believe the apology was sincere.

“Just very unsympathetic. Like, ‘I have to do this, I’m being forced to do this. I don’t want to be here right now’ kind of thing,” Johnson said of Elliott’s apology.

Johnson says he was just trying to do his job by putting his hands up to keep Elliott out of a restricted area, and Elliott responded by attacking him. Johnson also said he has been threatened on social media by Cowboys fans. Now he’d like Elliott to face consequences for his actions.