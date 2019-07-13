Security guard wants Ezekiel Elliott charged with battery

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 13, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT
The NFL did not discipline Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott after an altercation with a security guard in Las Vegas in May, but the security guard wants Elliott to face criminal charges.

Security guard Kyle Johnson went to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters on Friday and said he wanted to press battery charges. He told FOX 5 in Las Vegas afterward that he was troubled by the NFL’s decision not to do anything about it.

“To not have anything happen to him, the NFL is basically saying it’s OK to go to Vegas, get obliterated and shove people over fences,” Johnson said.

Elliot apologized after the incident, but Johnson didn’t believe the apology was sincere.

“Just very unsympathetic. Like, ‘I have to do this, I’m being forced to do this. I don’t want to be here right now’ kind of thing,” Johnson said of Elliott’s apology.

Johnson says he was just trying to do his job by putting his hands up to keep Elliott out of a restricted area, and Elliott responded by attacking him. Johnson also said he has been threatened on social media by Cowboys fans. Now he’d like Elliott to face consequences for his actions.

12 responses to "Security guard wants Ezekiel Elliott charged with battery

  1. Anyone who has seen the video knows this kid is 120lbs max. Elliot looked like a bully picking on a little kid. The video clearly shows Elliot using his size and bravado to be an ass. He’s apologized before and it just keep happening. Wait til he gets paid and see how he acts.

  2. Good for him. Zeke followed him around, kept on intimidating him, them used his weight to knock him over a fence. He should have been punished for half the season….at minimum.

  3. I can’t believe this, but I’m in Elliot’s corner on this one. First of all, this person is supposed to deal with security…you might get shoved. Second, Elliot apologized, disingenuous or forced or not it happened. Nobody else was hurt, should be a non-issue at this point.

  4. This loser needs to worry about getting a better job and not be a bum being a “security “ guard who can’t even protect himself

  6. The headline should read, “Security Guard Wants to Make a Lot of Money Suing Elliott.” I’m thinking that getting the authorities to charge Elliott would be a logical first step.

  8. Watched the video, but didn’t actually see any contact made, let alone a shove. Yes, he was intimidating, and was definitely in his face, but I didn’t see any physical contact.He fell over the fence is what I thought I saw.

    But really…Zeke should have passed him a bigger envelope of sorry.

  9. This may not go well for Zeke. I’m not a lawyer, but if he can press charges still, then the league can’t sweep it under the rug.

    Side note- There’s a lot of crap going on in the league that needs to be cleaned up before we start drafting fantasy teams.

  11. How stupid do you have to be to even put yourself in a this type of situation in the first place.

  12. I hope he does get charges pressed but…the league has basically tied its hands behind its back with suspending players for conduct off the field by leaving this Tyreek Hill thing in limbo. Unless it’s PEDs or something really bad (getting arrested & charged), there won’t be anymore suspensions for a while. How can Goodell justify it with no resolution regarding what they’re doing about Tyreek Hill. Imagine if they come down with no suspension (very good possibility), ol’ roger will be scrutinized even more than he is now with every player suspension

