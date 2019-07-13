Tony Romo leads American Century Championship

Tony Romo was the favorite to win the American Century Championship for a reason.

With one round to go, Romo expanded his lead to nine points at Lake Tahoe, under the modified Stableford scoring system the tournament uses. Romo shot a 70 on Friday and again on Saturday; the course has a par of 72.

“I felt good about the game coming in and it’s kind of held up this week,” Romo said. ”Ball striking has been real good. I missed a few putts, but everyone is going to do that. You just have to be aggressive and hopefully a few go in.”

Romo won the event last year. Here’s the full leaderboard, featuring more than a few NFL players, former NFL players, and coaches.

The final round will be televised by NBC on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. Coverage also streams live on the NBC Sports App.