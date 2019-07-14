Braxton Berrios shows up early in the hopes of staying late with the Patriots

Getty Images

New England’s rookies don’t report until July 21. A guy who spent his rookie season on injured reserve already is there.

As explained by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Braxton Berrios showed up early in the hopes of becoming one of the options on a depth chart that, beyond Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry, is wide open. Reiss gives Berrios a real shot at landing a roster spot, based on a strong offseason program and the ability to return punts.

Standing at only five feet, nine inches, the 2018 sixth-round pick becomes a candidate to play in the slot — and maybe to eventually take over for a certain seventh-round pick who became Super Bowl MVP.

The key, as Reiss notes, will be staying healthy. If Berrios is able to suit up and compete on a regular basis, he could end up standing out in a crowded house at the position.

Currently, the Patriots have 12 receivers on the roster. Edelman, Harry, and special-teams captain Matthew Slater are guaranteed roster spots. Philip Dorsett, Dontrelle Inman, and Demaryius Thomas also are in the mix, and there’s a good chance at least one of them will get a short straw, especially since receivers at the bottom of the depth chart will be expected to contribute on special teams.

Berrios seems ready to contribute in any way that he can. That gives him an edge if, again, he can stay healthy.