Champ Bailey chooses agent Jack Reale as HOF presenter

Getty Images

Jack Reale represented Champ Bailey throughout his playing career and Reale will represent Bailey at this summer’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony as well.

Bailey has selected Reale as his presenter for the August 3 event in Canton, Ohio. Reale represented Bailey’s older brother Ron and took on Champ as a client when he left the University of Georgia in 1999. Bailey was selected in the first round by Washington and then went to Denver in a 2004 trade that Reale helped negotiate in his agent role.

“I am honored that Champ has chosen me,” Reale said, via Law.com. “It was truly a joy watching him grow and develop into the league’s best defensive back, and I am proud to be here for the next step of his journey.”

Bailey will be joined in this year’s Hall of Fame class by Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Gil Brandt, Johnny Robinson and the late Pat Bowlen.