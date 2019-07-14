Derrius Guice: No reason to freak out over my hamstring

Getty Images

Washington running back Derrius Guice is downplaying the hamstring injury that may cause him to miss the start of training camp.

When a fan on Twitter told Guice that a lot of people are freaking out, Guice replied, “For no reason.”

In another tweet, Guice indicated that reports about his health are overstating the concern.

“I don’t listen to the noise. I know what’s going on with me,” Guice wrote.

Guice was chosen in the second round of last year’s draft but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Washington is hoping to have him at 100 percent by the time the season starts, even if he’s not 100 percent healthy at the start of camp.