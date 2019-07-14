Getty Images

The slow time is officially over.

It happened on Friday, when the confluence of 18-game chatter and a smattering of suspensions fueled the busiest weekday in several weeks. And it will continue as teams prepare to open training camps this week, with all of them up and running back the time PFT Live returns on July 29.

Saturday was consumed by a long drive home from seven days in South Carolina, and now it’s time to reapply pedal to metal.

As the news starts flowing, we’ll have more and more and more stories about issues that you (hopefully) find interesting. More new videos will be emerging throughout the next two weeks, fresh episodes of #PFTPM are coming, and we’ve gotten to the top 10 storylines for 2019.

Also, Peter King returns from vacation, with a new Football Morning in America coming Monday.

So farewell, slow time. The busy time will continue through training camp, the preseason, the always-hectic roster cuts of August 30, the first game of the season on September 5 (Packers at Bears), and a Week One slate highlighted by Steelers at Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

And then the rollercoaster that will be the league’s 100th season will continue through 16 more weeks of the regular season, three weeks of playoff games, a two-week buildup to the Super Bowl, the Scouting Combine, free agency, the draft, and the offseason programs.

Through it all, we’ll be here — just like we’ve been since November 1, 2001. All the news, rumors, analysis, interviews, etc. that can be found in one place, along with videos from PFT Live, PFTOT, and the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast.

So farewell, slow times. Football is back for its brief annual respite, and that’s good news for everyone who cares about the greatest sport on the planet.