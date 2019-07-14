Isaiah Wynn on last year’s torn Achilles: You can’t dwell on sorrows

Getty Images

Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn has taken to posting encouraging statements on social media and this week saw him advise his followers to embrace obstacles they meet because “they are only there to better us.”

Wynn was able to take that message to heart last year. The 2018 first-round pick’s bid for early playing time ended when he tore his Achilles in the team’s final preseason game and he spent his rookie year rehabbing rather than blocking for Tom Brady.

An injury like that can bring a player down, but Wynn said you can’t “dwell on your sorrows” and he found a way to be productive despite not being on the field.

“Everything’s an opportunity and I looked at it as an opportunity to see how everything here works,” Wynn said, via the Boston Globe. Get a foundation and be around the guys . . . Just being here with the team was an education. There’s no sense of sitting around feeling sorry for yourself when the rest of the team is out there grinding and working hard. So, I just wanted to get back, you know. It feels good to be back out here working with these guys.”

Wynn will try to put the lessons learned by observing to work on the field this summer. If he does, a spot at left tackle may be his for the taking.