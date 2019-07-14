Michigan State pays Keith Mumphery $725,000 over campus ban

Getty Images

In 2017, Keith Mumphery was cut by the Texans after reports surfaced that he had been banned from the campus of Michigan State following a sexual assault accusation. Mumphery always insisted he was falsely accused, and sued Michigan State for the way that campus ban damaged his career. Now Michigan State has paid.

Mumphery received $725,000 from Michigan State in a lawsuit settlement, according to ESPN. In a sign of how badly Michigan State botched the investigation, the school also settled a lawsuit with Mumphery’s accuser, paying her $475,000. Michigan State says it takes no position on who is telling the truth, Mumphery or his accuser.

A wide receiver who caught 24 passes in two seasons, Mumphery has said he’s hoping to get another chance in the NFL. That seems unrealistic, given that he hasn’t played in an NFL game in more than two years, but it’s possible some team will consider him for a 90-man roster this summer.