Pete Carroll: It was great to have healthy C.J. Prosise this offseason

Getty Images

The Seahawks drafted Rashaad Penny in the first round of the 2018 draft and the plan in the backfield for this year appears to start with a Penny/Chris Carson combination at the top of the depth chart.

Injuries and ineffectiveness can lead to plans going awry and that could leave space for another running back to make his mark in the Seattle offense this year. C.J. Prosise got that kind of opportunity as a rookie in 2016, but injuries have limited him to 10 games, 12 carries and nine catches over the last two seasons.

Prosise was able to work throughout the offseason, however, and head coach Pete Carroll said last month that he’ll get a shot to compete if he can remain healthy this summer.

“It has been great to see him healthy,” Carroll said, via the team’s website. “He has been fit throughout, he’s really strong, worked out really hard in the offseason to get his strength right, and his weight is up, but he’s fit and has really been able to do a little bit of everything. So to add him into the competition is really nice. So we’re fired up about C.J. being back.”

The Seahawks were second in the league in rushing attempts last season and they figure to take a similar approach on offense if all is going well this season. That should leave a role open for Prosise as long as he can avoid another stint on the injury list.